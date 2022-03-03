A total of 39 Texas Health Resources nurses have been named to the DFW Great 100 Nurses list, more than any other health system in North Texas. The dedication, skill, and compassion of Texas Health nurses, especially over the course of the pandemic, is reflected in the system’s strong showing on the list.
Tammy Garrett and Toya White of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman were both named to the DFW Great 100 Nurses list.
“Our nurses have worked tirelessly to provide compassionate and safe care for patients throughout COVID-19, and I am so proud of our 2022 DFW Great 100 Nurses honorees,” said Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health. “They reflect the best of the best at Texas Health, and we are blessed to have them as colleagues, caregivers, and friends.”
Nurses on the list are recognized for excellence in the art and science of nursing and for being role models, leaders, community servants, compassionate caregivers, and significant contributors to the nursing profession. The honorees were selected from hundreds of nominees for this prestigious honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.