Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park will host its first wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
This annual event seeks to remember, honor and teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endure.
Wreaths will be laid to honor veterans at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the park, located at 3790 S. Houston in Kaufman. This event will be held at other veterans' cemeteries and locations across all 50 states and overseas, expanding on the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
All are welcome to attend this event.
