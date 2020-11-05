Kaufman County is the recipient of $1.6 million in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) from the Criminal Justice Division of the Texas Public Safety Office and the office of Gov. Greg Abbott. Kaufman County has designated this funding for hazard pay for essential personnel. The purpose of this grant is to supply law enforcement personnel with bonus wages for their efforts during the pandemic.
The funding will be distributed among 259 law enforcement personnel, including officersin the county's detention, adult probation and juvenile probation departments; sheriff's deputies; district attorney investigators; fire marshal deputies, and constable deputies. In order to receive funds, law enforcement individuals must be Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) certified. Jailers must be licensed County Correction Officers.
The county will use $18,000 to reimburse costs of supplies purchased in response to COVID-19.
Kaufman County submitted the application for the grant on April 28 and were notified of the grant award on Sept. 17.
“I am so excited that the men and women of Kaufman County are going to be receiving this funding’” stated Pam Corder, county project manager. “Not only were they put in harm’s way, but their families too."
The county is working to get funds distributed quickly to to each recipient.
