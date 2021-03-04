The City of Terrell Fire Department began administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
Second dose vaccinations are being administered at the Trinity Valley Community College Health Science Center in Terrell. Additionally, vaccinations have begun to be administered at the new drive-thru sites located at the TVCC Terrell I-20 campus, as well as North Forney High School.
Pre-registration is required for each site. Those with appointments will receive a confirmation email informing them of date, time, and location.
To register, visit www.kaufmancounty.net.
