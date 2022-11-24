A three-year-old child was ejected from the rear view of a vehicle, dying in a crash on Wednesday near Terrell.
The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 205 and FM 598.
A white 2006 Lexus E330 was stopped in the northbound lane of the highway to turn left onto FM 598. A blue 2007 Mazda CX-7 driven by a driver from Rockwall struck the rear of the Lexus, causing it to spin into the southbound lane of State Highway 205. A maroon 2012 Honda Pilot then struck the Lexus. During the events of the crash, a three-year-old girl from Terrell was ejected from the Lexus rear window.
The child was not buckled into the safety seat at the time of impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin were notified.
Responding units from the Terrell Police Department and the Terrell Fire Department provided aid until CareFlite personnel arrived on the scene. Advanced accident investigators from the Terrell Police Department also responded to the scene.
The roadway was closed for the initial investigation and was opened at approximately 5:30 p.m.
“Our prayers go out to all the parties involved in this tragic crash,” the Terrell Police Department said in a press release.
