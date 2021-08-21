Kaufman County has hired a new county elections administrator, Tandi Smith.
With elections being one of the most important functions of the county, the role of an elections administrator is vital in maintaining election integrity, county officials said.
Smith has an election administration background, having worked in the field since 1998. She is certified as an elections registration administrator by Auburn University, in conjunction with the Election Center. Smith has also obtained a certificate in public leadership from the Pepperdine School of Public Policy in conjunction with the International Association of Government Officials.
Smith previously managed elections in Dallas County, with 468 polling locations and 6,000 workers and managed both early voting and election day voting with 51 early voting sites and 462 election day sites.
