Scurry-Rosser graduate, Carson Reneau, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2025 on June 30.
The Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025, out of the 16,000 applications, only 1,200 candidates are selected for the Academy’s “plebe”, or freshman class.
While attending what is known as Plebe Summer, the plebes have no access to media, music, and limited communication with cell phones. Plebes learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, handling yard patrol craft, infantry drill and how to shoot a 9 mm pistol and M-16 rifles.
Other daily training skills involve moral, mental, physical, or professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts basic rock climbing, obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical mental and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.
The Kaufman Herald congrats Reneau in his induction and wishes him the best in his training.
