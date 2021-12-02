Kaufman Turkey Trot was hosted on the morning of Nov. 25 by The Center and Kaufman County Homeless Coalition. All proceeds from this event will go towards replenishing The Center’s relief fund to assist Kaufman County residents who are in need.
There were a total of 220 participants between the two races that were held. There were 54 participants in the one mile fun run and 166 participants in the 5K.
The results from the 5K are as follows:
Male Overall – Christian Rivera
Male 14 under – Luke Molencamp
15-19 – Pierce Drake
20-29 – Jair Rivera
30-39 – Rylan Neely
40-49 – Lee Dennie
50-59 – Keith Williamson
60+ - Scott Collins
Female Overall – Katie Tucker
Female 14u – Lynna Martin
15-19 – Hannah Christianson
20-29 – Pricilla Sanchez
30-39 – Cande Neely
40-49 – Kandi Sullivan
50-59 – Amy Williamson
60+ - Judy Collins
Sponsors for the event were as follows:
FBC Kaufman
2.3 Graphics
Express Tire and Wheels
Kaufman Church of Christ
Mitchell Welding Supply
Taylor Tire and Automotive
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance – Kaufman
Arise
Edward Jones – Financial
First Community Church of Crandall
Air Systems Mechanical
Kaufman County Title
Latham Bakery Kaufman
Law Office of Eric Smenner
Parker Ashworth Funeral Home
Serenity Corner
Cowabunga Coffee
My Loves Diner
Paul Murrey Ford
Terrell Chamber of Commerce
Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op
Walmart
Deborah Rogers
Anne Rogers
