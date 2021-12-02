turkey trot

Lori Iles (left) and Kami Gray (right) dressed in theme for the Turkey Trot race on Nov. 25. The runners behind Iles and Gray warm up for the 5K race that would begin shortly.

 

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

Kaufman Turkey Trot was hosted on the morning of Nov. 25 by The Center and Kaufman County Homeless Coalition. All proceeds from this event will go towards replenishing The Center’s relief fund to assist Kaufman County residents who are in need.

There were a total of 220 participants between the two races that were held. There were 54 participants in the one mile fun run and 166 participants in the 5K.

The results from the 5K are as follows:

Male Overall – Christian Rivera

Male 14 under – Luke Molencamp

15-19 – Pierce Drake

20-29 – Jair Rivera

30-39 – Rylan Neely

40-49 – Lee Dennie

50-59 – Keith Williamson

60+ - Scott Collins

Female Overall – Katie Tucker

Female 14u – Lynna Martin

15-19 – Hannah Christianson

20-29 – Pricilla Sanchez

30-39 – Cande Neely

40-49 – Kandi Sullivan

50-59 – Amy Williamson

60+ - Judy Collins

Sponsors for the event were as follows:

FBC Kaufman

2.3 Graphics

Express Tire and Wheels

Kaufman Church of Christ

Mitchell Welding Supply

Taylor Tire and Automotive

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance – Kaufman

Arise

Edward Jones – Financial

First Community Church of Crandall

Air Systems Mechanical

Kaufman County Title

Latham Bakery Kaufman

Law Office of Eric Smenner

Parker Ashworth Funeral Home

Serenity Corner

Cowabunga Coffee

My Loves Diner

Paul Murrey Ford

Terrell Chamber of Commerce

Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op

Walmart

Deborah Rogers

Anne Rogers

