As the need for services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly affect senior citizens in Kaufman County, the Commissioners’ Court decided this week to increase financial support to Senior Connect, the largest non-profit meal supplier for senior citizens in the county.
“Traditionally, the county contributes funds to Senior Connect to help them meet their goal of feeding hundreds of our senior citizens each day delivering Meals on Wheels and serving meals at Senior Citizen Centers, but this year is different,” said Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards. “The pandemic has affected Senior Connect’s fundraising events, so the decision to increase the donation was one that will help this much-appreciated organization help those who need it most. We cannot allow senior citizens throughout the county to go without healthy meals.”
Senior Connect reports that while they have seen unprecedented numbers of seniors in need, there has been a significant decline in donations since the pandemic began. The county decided to increase the donation from $100,000 to $125,000 to help the non-profit agency fight senior hunger throughout the county.
According to Senior Connect, they served a record number of more than 169,000 meals last year to senior citizens. For the first time in their 43-year history, the emergency funds for Senior Connect and Meals on Wheels is dangerously low, and the agency is depending on the county, businesses, and the community to provide financial support to ensure that it can meet this historic need.
“By increasing the county’s contribution and encouraging other agencies, businesses, and individuals to also donate to Senior Connect, the Commissioners’ Court believes that the additional funds will make a difference to our vulnerable and beloved populations," Richards said.
Agencies and individuals can donate by going to the website at https://www.nohungrysenior.org/. Senior Connect reports that a $25 donation will ensure that a needy senior is fed for a week, and a $100 donation means they can feed that same senior for a month. Centers served by Senior Connect are located in Forney, Kaufman, Kemp, Mabank and Terrell. Check the website for location addresses, or to request meals for seniors in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.