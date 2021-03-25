Three people were airlifted and another injured after a two-car collision near Kaufman on March 19.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to SH 243 at FM 2727 in response to an accident involving two vehicles.
Preliminary investigations state a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on SH 243 collided with a Kia traveling west, said Sgt. Kyle Bradford with DPS.
Four individuals were in the Kia, and three of them were airlifted with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two were minors and transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. The other was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
The lone occupant of the Toyota was treated at the scene of the accident.
