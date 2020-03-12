'Sounds of Spring' is a delight for the senses at Dallas Arboretum

“Dallas Blooms: Sounds of Spring” is the whimsical new display at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, featuring 500,000 tulips and other blooming bulbs, 3,00 azaleas, and six topiaries featured in various gardens. Fitting with this year’s theme, the topiaries are succulents and other plants creating six different musical instruments, including a harp, bass, guitar and saxophone, as well as two topiary musicians. One is playing the violin, and the other is playing the piano.
At a press preview on Feb. 28, I made my first visit there and delighted to the scent of hyacinths as I entered the 66-acre park.
There are pink cherry blossoms, as well, and the white variety will be blooming in mid-March, along with all of the azaleas.
The topiaries are a fantastical touch to the gardens, my favorite being the piano, with, appropriately, a live musician playing his keyboard in the background.
The stars of the show early this spring are all of the tulips. Densely planted with thousands of blooms in each bed, the colors are a delight, although tulips don’t have much scent.
Dallas Blooms is the largest floral festival in the Southwest. There will be live music from 2 to 4 p.m. every weekend of the show, which runs through April 12. The Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden is open, providing hands-on experience for children to learn about horticulture. Vegetable gardening also is featured, with The Tasteful Place providing different versions and recipes of that week’s featured produce. During the preview, other reporters and I sampled Brussels sprouts in a Creole soup, a roasted medley, and a slaw. Also to be featured this season are cauliflower, fennel and cabbage.
Amidst all of the color, the Magnolia Glade, which features my favorite Southern tree and white flowers, provides a cool respite, and small streams flowing through are popular for children to play in.
A new feature at the garden is “Hear Us Now,” a technology that lets those on the tram tours use a headphone to better hear the tour guide. It’s also available in the children’s adventure garden. I could see this technology really enhancing the visit of someone who is hearing impaired.
I hope this won’t be my only visit this spring to the Arboretum, and would recommend it to anyone who wants a dose of color to start off the vernal season.
The Dallas Arboretum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8525 Garland Road. Admission for adults ranges from $15 to $17, seniors from $12 to $14, and $5 to $12 for children, plus an additional $3 for the children’s adventure garden. Parking is $15 per vehicle, or $10 if purchased online. More information and special events are available at www.dallasarboretum.org.
