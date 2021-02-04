The Kaufman City Council approved ordering and calling of the city’s general election tobe held on May 1 during its meeting on Jan. 25.
The election will serve the purpose of electing a mayor along with three people to serve as council members for a term of two years each.
Incumbent Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan will run once again. “I’m excited for the opportunity to serve another term if the citizens of Kaufman continueto put their faith in me to do so,” Jordan said. “I’m ready to keep going and keep Kaufman moving.”
Jordan complimented current council members and staff .“We have a great council and a great staff. We have a lot of positive things happening inthe city of Kaufman and I’m happy to do my small part in helping us move forward.”
The period to file application for a place on the ballot for the City’s General Election began Jan. 13 and ends Feb. 12.
In addition to Jordan, the three terms ending in May belong to council members Carole Aga, Matthew Phillips, and Patty Patterson, mayor pro-tem.
As of Feb. 2, council member incumbent Patty Patterson has filed an application to runfor one of the open seats.
