Part of a bond issue approved by voters in 2019, $1.6 billion in funding for 16 county road projects are in the planning stages.
Environmental studies, advanced planning and right-of-way purchases can take years to complete, so the projects move slowly.
But the more road projects that Kaufman County has ready to start work on, the more funding might be available from the Texas Department of Transportation, explained County Judge Hal Richards.
“It’s impressive leverage,” he said of the county’s $28 million in funding for projects, with about $326 million in state funding covering the rest of the total costs.
County Transportation Improvements
FM 548 North: Phase 1 and 2
U.S. 80/SH 205/FM 148
U.S. 175 South Frontage Road
FM 148 Bypass
FM 148 (FM 1390 to FM 1388)
SH 34
FM 1641
FM 741
CR 151 (Tabor Parkway expansion)
Helms Trail
SH 34 advanced planning
SH 205 South
I-20 frontage roads
U.S. 80 widening
Outer Loop
