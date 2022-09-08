The Kaufman Youth Sports Association’s football teams opened their respective 2022 seasons on Aug. 27 by battling the Wills Point Tigers.

The KYSA kindergarten through second grade football team defeated Wills Point by a count of 26-6. Their head coach Tra Anderson was very excited about his team’s performance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.