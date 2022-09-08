The Kaufman Youth Sports Association’s football teams opened their respective 2022 seasons on Aug. 27 by battling the Wills Point Tigers.
The KYSA kindergarten through second grade football team defeated Wills Point by a count of 26-6. Their head coach Tra Anderson was very excited about his team’s performance.
“Our athletes played great and it showed on the scoreboard,” Anderson said. “I am beyond excited about this year. Saturday was the beginning of a new legacy.”
The KYSA third and fourth grade football team battled hard, but Wills Point came out on top.
Their head coach Lester Camp was very proud of their efforts in this game.
“We have a great group of kids with a lot of talent,” Camp said.” They have a lot of love for the game. I am excited to see what this season has in store for the roaring Lions.”
Then, in a tough defensive war, the KYSA fifth and sixth grade football team fought Wills Point all game long and they ended up in a 6-all tie.
Their head coach David Miles was pleased with how his team fought during this game.
“I am very proud of our defense, they played great,” Miles said. “Our offense started out strong, but we have a lot to work on. Overall, my coaches and I will have them ready this Saturday.”
The KYSA football commissioner was happy with how the teams played in their first games.
“Opening week always creates nerves in both athletes and coaches,” Mason Wall said. “It has its ups and downs, but overall it was a good start to the season. It is going to be a great season!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.