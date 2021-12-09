police

Kaufman ISD Police Chief , Chip Krieger, swears in Officer Liliana Valenzuela into the Kaufman ISD police department on Dec. 3 in the Kaufman ISD board room.

 

The newest member to the KISD police department is Officer Liliana Valenzuela. Officer Valenzuela will be assigned to Monday Elementary, Phillips Elementary, and Helen Edwards Early Learning Center. Congratulations Officer Valenzuela!

 

