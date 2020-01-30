Local girl scrambles to win heifer at Fort Worth Stock Show

Breanna Beckendorf of Kaufman, a member of Kaufman Future Farmers of America, caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Breanna’s parents are Brian Beckendorf and Michelle Beckendorf. Breanna Beckendorf’s award was sponsored by G&L Mechanical.
One of the Stock Show’s most iconic and popular events, the Calf Scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 22 performances of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, held Jan. 17 through February 8. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots. Texas Mutual Insurance Company and Justin Boots are overall underwriters for the legendary Calf Scramble Program.
Since the Fort Worth Calf Scramble began in 1987, more than 7,600 4-H and FFA members have caught a calf in the rodeo arena for a combined $3.8 million in Heifer Purchase Certificates. Breanna can use the purchase certificate toward the cost of a heifer that she will raise and exhibit at next year’s Stock Show. Exhibitors who submit monthly reports and a final essay are eligible for scholarship awards that can range from $500 and $16,000. Thanks to the efforts of the Calf Scramble sponsors and committee members, 1,478 of those winners received a combined total of $2.94 million in scholarships.
Schedules and tickets for the stock show are available at www.fwssr.com.
