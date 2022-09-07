Local veteran receives funds to repair home

On Friday, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas presented Jesus Vasquez with $10,000 in Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) funding to make repairs to his home in Scurry.
Vasquez said he will use the money to pay for windows for his home.
HAVEN funds assist with repairs to homes of U.S. veterans and active-duty, reserve or National Guard service members who became disabled as a result of their military service since September 11, 2001.
Funds also can be awarded to Gold Star Families that were impacted during this time frame for home repairs and rehabilitation. A HAVEN pilot program also allows use of the funds for down payment and closing cost assistance. Visit fhlb.com/haven for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.