Local veteran receives funds to repair home

Providing a $10,000 grant to local veteran Jesus Vasquez are, from left, Alicia Sweeney and Rochelle Ukpaka of First Convenience Bank, a division of First National Bank of Texas, and Steven Matkovich, a senior affordable housing analyst with Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

 The Kaufman Herald/Amy Fowler

On Friday, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas presented Jesus Vasquez with $10,000 in Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) funding to make repairs to his home in Scurry.

Vasquez said he will use the money to pay for windows for his home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.