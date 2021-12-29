The Wreaths Across America ceremony was held on Dec. 16 at the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park. Following the opening remarks and speech given by Robert Hunter, Veterans Service Officer for Kaufman County as well as the Site Coordinator for the Wreaths Across America organization, the laying of 285 live balsam wreaths began.
When each wreath was laid, the person laying the wreath was to place their hand on their heart or having served, salute and say a name of one of the veterans that are on the walls of the park.
“We are not here to decorate the park, but to honor and remember those who served,” said Jody Deller, Location Coordinator of Wreaths Across America for The Friends of the Veterans Memorial.
Veterans, community members, and family and friends of service members gathered to place each of the 285 live balsam wreaths while honor the services of the veterans and remembering the fallen.
