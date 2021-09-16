Around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to a domestic disturbance at 12000 FM 1836.
Deputies found the dead body of Connie Helms with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder. Deputies arrested her mother, Margaret Johnson, at the location and transported her to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center for processing, where she was charged with murder.
Johnson is currently being held at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $1 million.
