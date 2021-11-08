The 2021 Wings over the Wetland “Hootenanny” brought a huge crowd to the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center on Oct. 23. This year’s Honorary Chairwoman, Crandall ISD superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge was among the nearly 300 people who attended the event.
Local bluegrass band, The Acoustic Sound Hounds, and birds from the Window to the Wild bird conservation organization entertained the crowd.
The event also gave attendees a first glance of some of the center’s new silos and other educational areas that are being built as part of the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center 2.0 expansion plan.
The expansion project will double the campus’ capacity and allow an estimated 10,000 students to attend classes each year and learn about water conservation, wetland protection and wildlife conservation.
Highlights of the 5,700 square foot expansion include:
•2,500 square foot amphitheater and terrace
•Two enclosed smart technology classrooms made of prefabricated grain silos
•A 900 square foot flexible outdoor stage/classroom
The John Bunker Sands Wetland Center was created in partnership with the Caroline Rose Hunt Family, The Rosewood Corporation and the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). It provides conservation education to thousands of North Texas students.
