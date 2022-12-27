Wreaths line veteran’s memorial park

Each year, Americans across the nation gather to honor those that have served and those still serving in the military through a celebration of wreath adornment. On Dec 17., Kaufman County Veteran’s Memorial Park hosted their third annual celebration of Wreath’s Across America.
At nearly 3,700 locations nationwide, individuals gather across the nation in unison to celebrate the tradition of placing balsam wreaths to honor friends and family serving in the military. Kaufman’s celebration started at 11 a.m. Eight ceremonial wreaths were placed at the front of the park – one for each branch of service. The ceremony then proceeded with designated community members placing wreaths to honor loved ones around the eagle statue at the front of the park.
