On Nov. 5, a group of veterans alongside friends and family placed American flags by veterans’ graves at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Scurry in remembrance and thanks for their service to our country. Around 240 veterans are buried at the Mt. Olive Cemetery, some veteran graves are unmarked.
Placing flags at veterans’ grave sites has been a tradition for many of the volunteers for many years.
Dallas Fox brought his two grandchildren, Silas Gilbert, 9, and Hudson Castillo, 10, out to help place flags. Fox said, “I want to show them how to do this so that when we are all gone, they will be able to take over and continue the tradition.”
