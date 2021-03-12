Crandall Independent School District, in partnership with The Center and the North Texas Food Bank, held its first monthly food distribution this past Saturday.
The first drive, labeled Food4Kids, took place at both Compass Elementary School and Dietz Elementary School in Crandall. The distribution took place over a two-hour window with invitations extending to all CISD families, with 122 families receiving food that day.
“It was a huge success,” said Katrina Spottsville, a social and emotional learning coordinator at CISD. “It was exciting to be able to give back to the community. People are in need.”
About 15 volunteers, including CISD students and staff, served families by packing their trunks full with boxes of food, including milk, peanut butter, and non-perishable snacks.
The next food distribution is scheduled for March 20, again at Compass Elementary and Dietz Elementary schools.
“We had a really good to start,” said Spottsville. “I’m hoping and praying that the number of people we can impact increases.”
For more information, contact Spottsville at (972) 427-6000 or email her at kspottsville@crandall-isd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.