Nine individuals were recently honored during STAR Transit’s Quarterly Driver Safety Meetings. Vickie Dabney was announced as the 2021 Employee of the Year, and Gabriela Rodriguez received the 2021 Driver of Year award.
Nominees for Driver of the Year included Rodriguez along with James Janicek, Alice Manning and Saundra Bates.
Rodriguez has been with the agency almost three years and drives all of STAR Transit’s service area. “Gabi is a team player and not afraid to take on new challenges,” said Antonio Harris, Transportation Director. “She cares for each of our riders as if they are family. We are very proud of her and the work she does.”
As the recipient of Driver of the Year, Rodriguez received $1,000.
Nominees for Employee of the Year included Dabney, Shelby Ward and Nicole Blanton.
Dabney has been with the agency nine years and serves as the Dispatch Supervisor, managing the dispatch team and trip scheduling. “Being a dispatcher and scheduler is no easy task,” said Tommy Henricks, Executive Director. “It’s challenging, fast-paced and can be stressful. Vickie handles each day with skill and tact. We are so lucky to have her and appreciate her hard work.”
As the recipient of Employee of the Year, Vickie received $500 and two paid days off.
STAR Transit launched the Employee of the Year and Driver of the Year initiatives in September of 2015.
In addition to Driver of the Year and Employee of the Year, the following employees also received recognition: Outstanding Customer Service — Keith Ford and Nicole Blanton; Humanitarian Award — James Janicek; Outstanding Service — Alice Manning; Extra Mile Award — Mark Frazier; Admin Rookie of the Year — Ella Talavera, and Driver Rookie of the Year — Valero DeLaCruz.
“These programs recognize many of the outstanding employees we have on our team. Congratulations to all of our recipients!” said Henricks.
