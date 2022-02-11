The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team keep rolling along their victory path.
The Wildcats defeated Palmer (51-46) and Corsicana Mildred (50-43) on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5 at Palmer High School and Corsicana Mildred High School respectively.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 22-6 overall and 9-2 in District 18-3A play.
Against Palmer, Scurry-Rosser used strong second and third quarters of play to build a 12-point lead. That cushion was important because in the fourth quarter Scurry-Rosser had to hold off a late charge by Palmer to get the victory.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Palmer game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 16 points and seven assists. Nine of his points came via three three-point shots.
Christian Lopez: 10 points and three steals.
Parker Williams: 10 points. Nine of his points came via three three-point shots.
Bryce Chambers: six points and five rebounds.
Baylin Caves: four points.
Grayson Hill: three points.
De’Shawn Wren: two points.
In the Corsicana Mildred game, the Wildcats avenged an earlier District 18-3A loss to the Eagles.
Thanks to a solid second quarter of play, the Wildcats were able to build up a nine- point halftime lead. In the second half, Mildred rallied but in the end, Scurry-Rosser emerged victorious.
Key players for Scurry-Rosser in the Corsicana Mildred game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 12 points.
Lopez: eight points.
Chambers: eight points.
Williams: seven points. Six of his points came via two three-point shots.
Grayson Hill: six points.
Cagle Peavy: four points.
Wren: two points.
Ralph Miller: two points.
Kayden Bradshaw: one point.
