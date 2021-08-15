The Kaufman County A&M Club awarded $50,000 in scholarships on July 31 to area Aggies attending the College Station campus in the fall, along with $4,400 awarded by the Kaufman County A&M Mothers Club. In addition, $36,000 was raised at the auction for future scholarships. Pictured are some of our very deserving local scholarship recipients. Way to go, Ags!
Aggie alumni provide $50,000 in scholarships
- By Michelle Sjerven Special to the Herald
