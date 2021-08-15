Aggies

Former and newly accepted Aggies proudly celebrate becoming an Aggie and becoming receipients of the Aggie alumni scholarships funds.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy photo

The Kaufman County A&M Club awarded $50,000 in scholarships on July 31 to area Aggies attending the College Station campus in the fall, along with $4,400 awarded by the Kaufman County A&M Mothers Club. In addition, $36,000 was raised at the auction for future scholarships. Pictured are some of our very deserving local scholarship recipients. Way to go, Ags!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.