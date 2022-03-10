The Kaufman High School theatre group will advance to bi-district in the 4A UIL One-Act Play contest. The team competed at the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center in Terrell on March 4.
The team performed their adaptation of scenes from A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness. The show is abstract, clever, heavy, captivating, and overall tells a clear story.
A Monster Calls tells the story of a 13-year-old English boy named Conner O’Malley who struggles to cope with the consequences of his mother’s illness. Amidst O’Malley’s chaos within his family and his fear of his mother’s illness, a monster visits him in his window one night. This monster then guides O’Malley through stories to learn to have courage, faith, and teaches him to speak his truth.
The students created this detailed story adaptation on stage with only seven chairs, a few handheld props, 15 stage actors, and accents of light and music executed by technicians from the tech booth. Many would see the set of seven chairs and ponder how exactly an entire story can be told without having an elaborate set. It can be done, the KHS theatre group is known to perform elaborate shows while keeping set minimalistic. A minimalistic set allows the audience to engage more with the story and focus on how the characters truly feel rather than the distraction of large elegant set pieces.
In addition to advancing to bi-district, several of the students secured the following individual awards: Amaya Perkins honorable mention all-star cast, Conner Hetmer all-star cast, Kayla Watson best performer, and Isabel Glasscock all-star tech award. The group will compete at bi-district on Wednesday, March 23 at Mabank High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.