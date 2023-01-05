My Love’s Diner finds success in Kaufman

Small communities like Kaufman are fueled on farm to market roads and small business. When Stacey Flowers decided to open My Love’s Diner off the downtown square, she was destined for success through a great location, a staff that cares about its customers, and quality cooking.
Flowers, My Love’s Diner owner, spent years looking for her career path. After acquiring her GED and then an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Dallas College, she jumped around in search or her calling. Flowers eventually settled on self-taught entrepreneurship, seeking to open her first business. During this time, she also juggled raising her kids and facing obstacles brought about during COVID-19. Four years later, beating all odds, My Love’s Diner stands strong in the heart of Kaufman.
“I would of never made it without the support of my family and friends, and especially my employees that I now consider family,” said Flowers.
My Love’s Diner is located at 215 W Mulberry St. off the Kaufman square. They are known for their chicken fried steak and meatloaf.
My Love’s Diner also has a late-night counterpart just next door – My Love’s After Hours. Patrons can catch a drink after a long day or participate in Thursday karaoke with Lynn Whittle at 8pm. My Love’s After Hours also hosts DJ Spinback on Friday nights, where their hours are extended to 2 a.m.
Flowers prides herself in forming a woman-owned business, and sharing a message of kindness, love and understanding. With this same mantra in mind, she shows no discrimination when hiring people of all different backgrounds. She believes in giving people a second chance, especially those struggling due to past actions.
“My staff is amazing,” said Flowers. “They’ve been through hell but they’re striving, sweet, caring, and hardworking.”
Flowers anticipates opening another business in Kaufman in the future. For more information about My Love’s Diner or My Love’s After Hours, visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Mylovesdiner/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.