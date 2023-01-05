My Love’s Diner finds success in Kaufman

My Love’s Diner staff (from left) Katrina Flowers, Nicole Osmond, Stacey Flowers, Caitlyn Gray, Rossy Pedroza, and Mackenzie Wesson have a themed photoshoot for company marketing and morale.

 The Kaufman Herald/Amber Damour

Small communities like Kaufman are fueled on farm to market roads and small business. When Stacey Flowers decided to open My Love’s Diner off the downtown square, she was destined for success through a great location, a staff that cares about its customers, and quality cooking.

Flowers, My Love’s Diner owner, spent years looking for her career path. After acquiring her GED and then an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Dallas College, she jumped around in search or her calling. Flowers eventually settled on self-taught entrepreneurship, seeking to open her first business. During this time, she also juggled raising her kids and facing obstacles brought about during COVID-19. Four years later, beating all odds, My Love’s Diner stands strong in the heart of Kaufman.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.