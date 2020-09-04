The Kaufman Cross Country varsity teams hosted and competed in its first competitions of the season this week, in a meet held on Aug. 28.
While the boys and girls teams both competed, the girls competed as two separate teams, which competed in separate races.
“We put a second group together, because I felt like some of them were looking at rounding out our varsity team anyway, so let's give them some experience,” explained Head Coach Denver Stone. Overall, the girls teams placed first in race Number 1, and second in race Number 2. The boys team placed second overall.
“Our kids ran really well. I was proud to see them compete,” said Stone, who also commended the girls' team for their standout performance in the first race. In addition to taking first, the Lions took the top four places individually in outstanding performances.
“When you get to do something like that, it’s pretty special,” Stone said.
The boys and girls varsity, junior varsity, and junior high Cross Country teams will compete next in a time trial on Sept. 5, against Eustace, followed by a meet against Canton held Sept. 9 and Sept. 11.
The full competition results are as follows:
Varsity Boys Team (Second place as team)
Edwin Rivera 4th
James Rayas 10th
Adan Gutierrez 13th
Yahir Flores 16th
Edward Rivera 28th
Varsity Girls Team Race #1 (First place as team)
Ellie Galan 1st
Alondra Campa 2nd
Barbara Ruiz 3rd
Joselyne Sanchez 4th
Sloan Wilson 7th
Varsity Girls Team Race #2 (Second place as team)
Madison Thurston 8th
Jaira Garcia 9th
Yulibeth Delapaz 12th
Molly Burleson 21st
Maribel Tapia 23rd
