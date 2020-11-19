Nash Elementary School competed in a fundraiser to support the FernNorville Children's Shelter in Kaufman. Students from 30 classes worked to gather pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters for the shelter, raising $1,445.33.
The school’s donation came as a nice surprise to the shelter. “We didn’t know they were doing (the donation) until they gave it to us,” said David Asbill, shelter director. “We were so thankful for it.” The funds will go towards cleaning supplies for the facility and some art supplies for the children.
In addition to aiding the shelter, Nash students learned a valuable lesson. “We wanted to teach the students that great things happen when we all worktogether,” said Alicia Thurston, Nash Elementary School principal.
The shelter thanked Nash Elementary for their generous work. “[We] are so thankful to be presented a lavish donation from Nash Elementary from their recent coin challenge,” staff members wrote. “And a big shout out to Mr. Bunch's second-grade class for being the class that raised the most money. We really appreciate the thoughtfulness from all involved in the challenge and the support of the children and our shelter. Truly a blessing!”
