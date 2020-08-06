A vehicle engulfed in flames near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and U.S.Highway 243 in Kaufman, Texas was captured on video at approximately 2 p.m. on August 6, 2020 by facebook user Jorge Santoyo. In the video, flames can be seen erupting from the vehicle, which appears to be a black, three-wheeled motorcycle. A man, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle, can be seen standing nearby as Kaufman Firefighters extinguished the flames. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office was unable to be reached for comment regarding the incident.

