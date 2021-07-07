New mascot joining city
The City of Kaufman is continuing its growth spurt, as a new 300-home development moves through the planning process.
City council meeting on June 28 started with the approval of “King," an anthropomorphic golden retriever that will serve as the new Kaufman mascot. Mayor Jeff Jordan found it difficult to get through the proposal without a few chuckles from both himself and the citizens in attendance. King then found his way into the city council meeting and took photos with the mayor himself.
The planning for upgrades to Shannon Park, with a potential budget of $1.15 million, was approved by the council. The proposed upgrades would add a large “splash pad” for children as well as a lit trail for walking and a covered and lit basketball area with four courts and six baskets.
Thorntree Ventures proposed that 3397 FM 1836 (Rand Road) be zoned for single-family homes. Thorntree Venures wants to build approximately 300 homes on this property starting at $350,000 on half-acre lots. They say that the neighborhood will also have amenities such as a park. This proposal was approved. There will be a public hearing in July and planning for the neighborhood will begin later in 2021.
Finally, the council voted on whether to continue spraying for Kaufman city streets for mosquitos. It was argued whether the spray was working. Eventually, Mayor Jeff Jordan proposed that Kaufman continue to spray for mosquitos, but only at park locations, and they would no longer spray neighborhoods or city streets. This was approved by the council.
To see further information about what was discussed at this week’s Kaufman City Council meeting visit KaufmanTX.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.