Kaufman first responders held National Night Out on Oct. 5.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships and enhances the relationship between neighbors and first responders.
First responders for Kaufman drove around the city of Kaufman neighborhoods, lead by Police Chief Dana Whitaker and Sharna Ellis, police department administrative assitant, greeting children and their families. Many of the first responders gave out goodie bags and activity books.
Before the first responders drove their route to great families and community members, many expressed how excited they were to get out to see everyone. It’s an event that both the community and the first responders look forward to having each year.
Young aspiring first responders were thrilled to see their heroes driving by their house.
The Kaufman Herald sends a special thank you to all first responders in Kaufman County and afar for keeping communities safe while building relationships with citizens.
