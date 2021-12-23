Several families gathered at the Kaufman County Court House in the 86th District Court for their adoption day with their foster children on Dec. 16. This day had been a long day coming for many families.
Judge Tracy Gray was the judge that saw all the adoption cases on Dec. 16 and granted adoption to all the families.
Families and their friends celebrated with excitement after each grant had been given to families for adoption of their foster child. It was a day that would be remembered by all in the court room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.