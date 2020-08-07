NASHVILLE – Addiction Campuses, a provider of substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, announced the company will begin operating under the new name of Vertava Health. This change reflects the transformation of the company, as well as its vision for the future, growing both in number of locations and breadth of services.
The company operates the Treehouse campus in Scurry. New signs at the facility will be installed this month, according to a press release from company officials.
Vertava Health offers services that include detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient therapy, outpatient therapy and virtual care (telehealth), serving those who struggle with substance use disorders and mental health conditions such as depression, stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The name “Vertava” is a combination of two Latin-origin words: Vert (turn) and Ava (life).
“We are facing a great wave of challenging circumstances in our country, and our vision for the future of mental health is more important to realize now, than ever before,” said Matt Morgan, CEO and presidnent of Vertava. “Creating access to affordable, evidence-based care through our growing in-network insurance relationships and the launch of our virtual care platform, we are positioned to offer high quality care to more patients across the country when and how they need it. We are transforming our company to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right way, so that more people can live out their best future.”
