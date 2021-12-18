The American Legion Post 165 located in Kaufman donated $300 to the Gift of Hope program to aide in sponsoring children for this year’s event.
The Gift of Hope has provided Christmas for over 600 Kaufman County children in need for the past five years. The Gift of Hope is a partnership between the REACH Child Placing Agency and local churches, law enforcement, first responders, elected officials, and local school districts. Together, these organizations work together to identify children who are most in need.
Each child is partnered with an officer or first responder for a night of bonding and shopping for gifts. The goal of the program is not only to provide the children with gifts to open but to also provide a positive interaction with local leaders for one night that create lasting memories. Another goal is to help restore a child’s faith in the community that is committed to protecting them during the removal from their families due to abuse and/ or neglect during the holiday season. This night aides in fostering respect, to not fear those who have taken the oath to protect and serve their communities.
