There is no question when it comes to Kaufman FFA being active in Kaufman County. In addition to their many successes over the past year, Kaufman FFA Alumni prepares to host their annual dinner and auction, supporting the current chapter of Kaufman FFA students.
On Jan. 14, Kaufman FFA Alumni will host their annual dinner and auction at the Kaufman Civic Center. The night’s celebration will include a barbeque dinner, a silent auction, and a live auction to raise money for FFA students. Tickets are $15 and table sponsors can purchase a table with eight seats for $175.
