Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) swore in four new CASA advocates, and two “Helping Hearts” on Aug. 7. The new advocates are Kim McGriff, Kimberly Moreno, Mark DeMay, and Whitney Ferguson. Kelsi Null and Tom Robbins were also sworn in, as “Helping Hearts.” The new members were sworn in by Judge Brett Hall in Rockwall.
Lone Star CASA trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Kaufman and Rockwall counties. Helping Hearts are family members of volunteers who undergo training to help support the volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, pass background checks and be able to make a one-year commitment to a child. For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, visit www.lonestarcasa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.