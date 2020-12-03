The Christmas production at The Talent Box, a nonprofit community theatre in Wills Point, will feature three holiday classics. Performance dates are Dec. 4, 5, 6 and Dec. 11, 12 and 13.
Charlie Brown's Christmaswritten by Charles M. Schultz, Bill Melendez andEric Schafer, will be directed by Melinda Bass. "T'was The Night Before Christmas,” written by Andy Pavey will be directed by Laura Collins. "How The Grinch Stole Christmas", written by Dr. Seuss, is directed by Alyssa Young.
The Dec. 4 and 5 performances will be at 7 p.m. at the Community Room at 307 N. Fourth St. in Wills Point. The Dec. 6 and 13 performances matinees start at 2 p.m. and will be at the Lester Park Fireman Pavilion at 899 Wingo Way, Wills Point, weather permitting. If the weather does not cooperate, these performances will be at The Higher Ground Cowboy Church, at 2547 Highway 276 in Quinlan. Performances on Dec. 11 and 12 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cowboy Church in Quinlan.
Admission is $12.50 for adults; $10 for seniors (60+), military, first respondersand students; and $7 for children 12 and under. Children 3 and under are free.Rseravations are required by calling (214) 356-0505. If answered by machine, leave your name and telephone number and sit back, relax and await your return call. We are now equipped to accept payment by credit or debit card in person or by telephone.
