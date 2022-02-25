Congratulations to Alexis Esparza and Andrea Gonzalez for their early graduation from Gary Campbell High School.
Esparza was a campus leader while at GCHS. She will begin college soon in San Marcos.
Gonzalez is graduating a year and a half early. She has earned her CNA certification and is working here in Kaufman. She is planning on attending college in the fall.
