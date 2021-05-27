The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament fundraiser on May 3.
This year's event was successful in raising more than 20% of working funds for the year.
“We do these fundraisers in order to keep membership costs at a reasonable level for our members,” said Anne Glasscock, the CEO of the chamber.
Overall, 152 golfers participated in this year’s event hosted by Cedar Creek Country Club. A total of 18 teams teed off in the morning, with 20 more following in the afternoon. This year’s tournament included a putting contest, a raffle, and a ball drop.
“We are so very grateful for our community and everybody who supported the golf tournament, including our sponsors and volunteers,” stated Glasscock. “Thank you for a fantastic day.”
Taking home first place was East Texas Wiring, followed by second and third place finishers King Roofing and Kaufman Farm Bureau.
More than 50 local businesses sponsored this year’s event.
The Chamber’s next fundraiser is the annual auction scheduled for Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.