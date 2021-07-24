A traffic stop in Terrell resulted in a search of a car that found more than a pound of methamphetamine, along with heroin and another suspected illegal drugs.
Terrell police officers made a traffic stop for a black Honda Accord early in the morning of July 19 for multiple traffic violations in the 1200 block of FM 148, according to a press release from the police department.
A check of the license plate also showed a warrant for the car's owner. Officers spoke with the two occupants, Christopher Hennessey, 33, and Pricilla Donahue, 40, of Irving. During the roadside interviews, officers said they had probable cause to search the vehicle. Officers found 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, and two bottles containing suspected methadone inside the vehicle. Officers also located paraphernalia showing the intent to distribute.
Also, $803 was seized and is believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Hennesy and Donahue were both charged with drug related charges.
