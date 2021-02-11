Kaufman High School’s most decorated cross-country runner, Ellie Galan, signed with Sam Houston State University on Feb. 5 to further her education and running career.
The senior has put together a great running career at KHS. Galan is a four time cross-country district champion runner, three time all-region runner, and a three time all-state runner. Additionally, she was academic all-state her senior year.
Galan was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Cross Country Legacy Teamthis year. Just 20 girls across the state were selected for this team in the 4A classification.
Galan led the Lady Lions to a third place finish in this year’s 4A state UIL meet, where she placed 14th with a time of 12:20.
In addition to the many accolades, Galan holds several KHS records in cross-country and track.
“Ellie has shown up and done the work,” said Denver Stone, the head cross country coach and girls' athletic director at KHS. "That’s why she’s where she is today. There’s a lot of people who don’t have the opportunity she has today."
