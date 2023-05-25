The 2023 14-4A All-District baseball selections were announced recently.
Several Kaufman Lions baseball players received All-District honors.
The players who earned All-District accolades were as follows:
District 14-4A Pitcher of the Year: Raul Garcia
District 14-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player: Anthony De La Fuente.
First Team All-District first baseman: Eddie Reyes.
First Team All-District outfielder: Cody Dickinson.
First Team All-District outfielder: Levi Gardner.
First Team All-District designated hitter: Isaiah Leija.
Second Team All-District pitcher: Thomas Stevens.
Second Team All-District shortstop: Kennedy Forsyth.
Second Team All-district outfielder: Jordan Nalls.
Second Team All-District designated hitter: Daniel De Los Rios.
Honorable Mention All-District: Issac Leija, Adrian Rodriguez, Josh Skelenger, and Roberto Ybarra.
