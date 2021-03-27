The Center, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank, hosted its latest monthly mobile pantry on March 17. The reoccurring event is a continued success.
The Center, under the executive direction of Richard Dunn, began holding monthly mobile pantries in July of 2020. Since then, The Center has been able to provide hundreds of families with food every month safely during the pandemic year. This is accomplished through a low-touch distribution system.
The monthly drive is always the third Wednesday of the month. At this month’s distribution, The Center served 340 households, equaling 1,240 individuals.
Volunteers from Vertava Health, RelyOn Credit, Humana, and Salvation Army served at last week’s event.
The Center expressed thanks to First Baptist Church Kaufman for hosting the distribution on its campus.
The next North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is April 21. In partnership with the food bank, The Center distributes free, kitted food boxes including dry goods, dairy products, and produce. Distribution is a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle. No proof of identification is necessary.
For more information, contact Richard Dunn at (972) 932-8866 or email rdunn@thecenterkaufman.org.
