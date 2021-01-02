Post Oak Bend held its first annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest this year. George and Laura Riedel were named champions.
The contest originated with the city's desire brighten the season for the residents of PostOak Bend City during this COVID-19 pandemic. City Council Member Alison Novak andCity Administrator Barbara Bedrick presented the idea to city council members, who gave their support. Mailers were created and mailed by the cIty to every resident, encouraging participation.
“We received an enthusiastic response from residents with many decorating their homes,” Bedrick said. The city drafted judging criteria including creativity-originality, display details, lights, animation, sound, and overall presentation. A four-person judging team scored the contestants on Dec. 14. The first-place winner was Laura and George Riedel. The beautifully-decorated Riedel home can be enjoyed at 1077 Oak Bend Rd. The Riedels received a $100 Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative credit donated by the co-op for their victory. Decorating for the holidays has been a long-practiced tradition in the Riedel family. As former military members, they have carried this tradition with them all over the world. “We didn’t decorate to win the contest,” said Laura Riedel. “It warms my heart to see little kids happy when they see all the decorations.” Laura explained humorously that she and her husband were not even aware of the contest until the final day to enter. The second place winner was Kara and Nick Johnson, who were awarded four Texas Rangers tickets and a parking pass donated by Harcros Chemicals of Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.