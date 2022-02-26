On Jan. 26, Kaufman County 4-H Food Challenge intermediate team competed in the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Food Challenge Contest. A total of 152 teams with over 600 youth from across the state competed at the contest which was held at the San Angelo fair grounds. The intermediate team of Kara Meyers, Hannah Dreher, Ruth Ellen Stecher and Hallie Raske placed fifth overall in the intermediate division.
This contest teaches youth the importance of meal planning, healthy eating habits and meal preparation all while having fun. Teams are divided into age divisions; junior, intermediate, and senior, and then are assigned to one of four possible categories; appetizer, side dish, main dish, and healthy dessert.
Once assigned to their category, teams must prepare a dish that falls into that category with a mystery ingredient that they are given. Teams are also given a “grocery store receipt” in which they must “purchase” additional ingredients with contest currency to prepare a full dish. Teams get 40 minutes to cook, prepare a presentation, and clean up before time is called. Teams are judged during the preparation phase of the contest on teamwork, safe handling of food and equipment, personal hygiene, and time management.
At the end of the 40-minute preparation period, teams then present a five minute presentation to the judges. This presentation is to include information on MyPlate, nutrition knowledge, how you prepared your dish, food safety concerns, healthy substitutions, serving size of dish and cost analysis.
