Kaufman High School agriculture mechanics students came away with multiple ribbons and top placings at the State Fair of Texas Ag Mechanics Show.
KHS ag mechanics students spent many days in the welding shop creating large projects such as smokers, fire pits, trailers and more.
Jocelyn Coronado came away with a blue ribbon for her ataud grill.
LoraLei Byous received a blue ribbon and placed second in the Stationary BBQ Pits and Smokers class with her large reverse flow smoker with an oven. Byous won a Lincoln AC225 welder as her prize.
Casandra Gonzalez received a blue ribbon and placed first in the Stationary BBQ Pits and Smokers class for her reverse flow smoker, with an oven attachment that can also be used at a pizza oven. The smoker is Texas themed, armadillos and Texas emblems can be found throughout the project. Gonzalez won around 1400 pounds of metal as her prize.
“No matter how big the projects are it also matters how you present your project; never underestimate the little projects,” Gonzalez said. The KHS ag mechanic’s advisors are teaching students to not only win with craftsmanship but to also win by upholding to presentation standards. Just because a student’s project is the best crafted does delegate that student to win overall if their presentation of their project is at par compared to other students.
Congratulations to these students for their accomplishments at the State Fair!
