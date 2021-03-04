On Feb. 23-24, the Kaufman Lion tennis teams competed at the tough Northwest Eaton Tournament.
Kaufman was the smallest school at the tournament by classification, but both the Kaufman tennis teams finished third overall in their respective divisions.
In junior varsity, notable performances for the Kaufman tennis team were turned in by the following athletes.
Jadidiah Sandoval: first place in girls singles
David Harris: second place in boys singles
Nathaniel Salmeron/Jacob Reschke: third place in boys doubles
Matthew Brough/Vanessa Chavez: second place in mixed doubles
Jorge Martinez/Nallely Avila: consolation champions in mixed doubles.
In the varsity division, the competition was top-notch but the Lions performed under pressure. Leading performances for the Kaufman tennis team were turned in by the following athletes.
Yadira Rodriguez: third place in girls singles
Natalya Morales: Consolation champion in girls singles
Phoenix Johnson/Wyatt Moredock: first place in boys doubles
Cristian Gutierrez/Emily Rodriguez: first place in mixed doubles.
