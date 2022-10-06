Terrell Police Department names new deputy chief

Arley Sansom

Arley Sansom has been named deputy chief of the Terrell Police Department, a new position created by the city.

Sansom began his career with the Terrell Police Department in January 1988 when he was 21 and graduated from the North Central Texas Regional Police Academy in March 1988. He has worked for the city of Terrell his entire law enforcement career. During his 34 years with the department, he has served the agency as a patrol officer, D.A.R.E. officer/juvenile investigator, patrol corporal, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, SWAT team leader, SWAT commander, patrol lieutenant and captain of both the patrol and administrative divisions.

