Terrell Police Department names new deputy chief

Arley Sansom has been named deputy chief of the Terrell Police Department, a new position created by the city.
Sansom began his career with the Terrell Police Department in January 1988 when he was 21 and graduated from the North Central Texas Regional Police Academy in March 1988. He has worked for the city of Terrell his entire law enforcement career. During his 34 years with the department, he has served the agency as a patrol officer, D.A.R.E. officer/juvenile investigator, patrol corporal, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, SWAT team leader, SWAT commander, patrol lieutenant and captain of both the patrol and administrative divisions.
Captain Sansom holds a Master Peace Officer license and has completed thousands of training hours for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He is a TCOLE firearms instructor and ATV safety instructor. He has received dozens of awards, commendations, and nominations for officer and supervisor of the year, certificates of recognition during his service in Terrell, including a Mayoral Citation and a Chief’s Accommodation Certificate on two occasions. Sansom is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M University at Commerce.
He will assume the duties of the administrative captain while the operations and support services captains’ duties will remain the same.
The department thanks him for his many years of service and congratulates him on his new appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.